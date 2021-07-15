NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a man and woman following a reported home invasion in New London.
Officers responded to a home on Connecticut Avenue and Broad Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
When they arrived, the said they learned that man and woman fled the scene.
Two victims were in the home, one of whom had to be transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident did not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-1481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.