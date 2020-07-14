MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Two people suspected in a racially-motivated assault of a woman at an inn in Mystic have been arrested.
According to Stonington police, Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay were found in Brooklyn, NY and taken into custody on Monday by U.S. marshals.
They were extradited to Connecticut later in the day.
Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.
Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.
Sarner and Orbay were both released on their bonds, $75,000 and $50,000 respectively.
They are due in court on July 29.
The arrest warrants for the two suspects were signed last week.
The charges stemmed from a reported incident at the Quality Inn on June 26 involving a Black female employee.
Crystal Caldwell, 59 of Groton, spoke with Channel 3 and said she was the victim of a racist attack while she was working at the front desk at the Quality Inn in Mystic.
"I would love to be at the arraignment. I definitely want to see their hands in handcuffs," Caldwell said.
Her attorney, Joseph Strafaci, released surveillance video of the incident.
Caldwell said she was verbally and physically assaulted. She said she was punched, kicked, and stomped by a man and his girlfriend. While it happened, Boyd said they hurled racial slurs.
"It was uncalled for, unnecessary, and my family has to suffer for the erst of their days on this earth with that," Caldwell said.
Stonington police said authorities in New York actively sought the two suspects.
(3) comments
What this couple did appears to be egregiously wrong. However, it would be nice if WFSB featured some stories about black-on-white and black-on-hispanic racism and physical abuse. Example: An Hispanic Lyft driver was punched and spat at during a July trip in Torrance after the driver asked a (Black female) passenger to put on a face covering, as required by Lyft. According to the driver, Pedro Cubias, the passenger began to escalate the situation after a subsequent dispute over whether the driver took her to the correct destination. “He said he took her to the destination that it said on the app,” Stephanie Cubias, the driver’s wife, said. “She was already mad because of the mask, so she got more mad because apparently the location he took her wasn’t the one that she had requested, but when he looked at the app, that was the location.” The passenger can be seen in the video shouting and punching and spitting on the driver multiple times." These things happen all the time. Yet we never hear about it on WFSB or almost any other mainstream media outlet. Why?
Because this isn't Torrance. It's a local story that you were hoping was a hoax crime but now that you have seen video proof - that you usually rely on, you try to spin the topic cross country to California, MiKKKe. I guess a black female assailant is more interesting to you than the good old fashioned battering white male - which is more likely to "happen all the time" .
Brian Duffy ~~ 86 45 2020
I could use the money if you want a proofreader. Don’t believe it is a crime to imitate someone. INTIMIDATION on the other hand . . .
