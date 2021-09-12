HARTFORD (WFSB) - A man was wounded by gunfire Sunday while inside his home on Zion Street.
According to police, a man in his 50's suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was struck.
The victim was inside his home at the time of the shooting. The shots appeared to have come from outside the home. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
