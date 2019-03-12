MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Animal control in Manchester is searching for a potential dog breeder after it impounded several dogs over the span of 8 months.
The department posted to social media that the dogs appear to look like Shih Tzu mixes.
"Their coats have been extremely matted which prompted a medical sedation for their shave down," Manchester, CT Animal Control posted to Facebook.
It believes whoever is responsible for the breeding is either from Manchester or a surrounding town.
The department said it impounded between 8 and 10 dogs in all.
They were found in a few areas, including Carl Silver Field, New State Road, Adams Street, Routes 6/44 near the Bolton town line and Bayberry Road.
The animals were able to reproduce and were mostly males between the ages of 1 and 4 years old.
"If anyone suspects they might know an owner we are asking you to step up and speak up, be their voice and call our office with any possible leads for us to investigate," Animal Control posted.
Its number is 860-645-5516.
Animal Control said the dogs are not available for adoption at this time.
