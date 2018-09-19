MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester Community College reported an armed robbery of a student on campus on Wednesday.
The college said the robbery took place around 10:20 a.m. in the West Lot.
According to the college, a female student made arreagnments to sell her cell phone on OfferUp.
OfferUp is a site to buy and sell items.
An unknown white male with tattoos on his arms, driving a black two door Acura with tinted windows met up with the student.
The college said the student got into the car to make the transaction and she was threatened and robbed.
The student was not injured.
According to Manchester Community College, they believe this is an isolated incident, but should be a warning to the community when dealing with unknown individuals.
“I’ve done eBay meet ups for shoes and what not,” said Justin Avery, an MCC student.
Craigslist, eBay, OfferUp, and even Facebook are enticing customers because it eliminates the middle man because you’re buying directly from the seller.
“You can take products you don’t want and you can put it up on the website and you can sell it for a cheaper price,” said Stacy Smith, MCC junior.
Students are vowing to be more aware of their surroundings the next time they try to snag a deal.
“You’re in Manchester Community College, you should be safe over here. That you got robbed, I mean, it’s terrible,” said Smith.
Police didn’t specify what type of weapon was used in the robbery.
Manchester Police and Manchester Community College Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
