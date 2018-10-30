MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Manchester created traffic congestion on Tuesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash was reported on Interstate 84 westbound between exits 60 and 58.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 8:25 a.m.
Traffic was reportedly backed up for nearly 2 miles between exits 59 and 58.
The left lane is closed, according to the DOT.
There's no word on a cause for the crash or if anyone was hurt.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.