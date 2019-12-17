MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a tractor trailer in Manchester.
The crash happened on I-84 west near exit 61 late Tuesday morning.
A tractor trailer and another vehicle collided.
Fire officials said the two people taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries.
Three lanes were closed on the highway while crews cleared the scene.
Heavy delays were still being seen as of about 1:15 p.m.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.