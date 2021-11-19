MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The family of a 14-year-old girl is hoping the public can help track her down.
State police issued a Silver Alert for Kimberly Claudio from Manchester.
Kimberly was last seen on Nov. 10 when she was dismissed from Cheney Technical High School, her family reported.
Troopers described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'3" tall and weighs about 102 pounds.
They said she was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a black skirt.
Anyone with information about Kimberly's whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.