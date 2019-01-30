MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The daughter of a Manchester man who was gunned down outside of his home continues to seek justice.
More than a week after the murder of Joseph "Jay" Swan, suspects have yet to be named.
Police said they have been speaking to witnesses.
However, Swan's family told Channel 3 that they are confident that the killer will pay what was done.
Briana Kuo said even as a little girl, she loved the conversations she had with her father.
"He was always there for me he always wanted to talk to me," Kuo said. "His parenting style was he always wanted to talk."
She said she still speaks with her dad, but it's different now.
"Before I go to bed every night I tell him I'm sorry, like I wish I was there, I wish I did something," Kuo said.
Swan was shot and killed on the porch of his Manchester home last week. Kuo said she rushed over as soon as she heard.
"I went straight to the crime scene and it was really real," she said. "It was hard."
Police have declined to name a suspect.
They spoke with Swan's brother, who was inside the home right after the shooting.
Kuo, an honors student at Central Connecticut State University, said every conversation since has brought her pain.
"They ask me how I'm doing and I say I'm fine, but I'm not fine," she said.
Kuo set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her father's funeral. People have already donated hundreds of dollars.
She said the money will help, but the emotional support means even more.
"It helps because I know I'm not alone," Kuo said. "It helps knowing that there are other people out there who loved him just as much as I did."
Now she mourns while police work on tracking down a suspect.
"Justice for my dad will help me sleep easier at night," she said.
The case wasn't the first time violence rocked Kuo's world. She said her step father and uncle were both murdered.
She said the pain inspired her to work toward a career in law enforcement. She wants to be a homicide detective.
"As much as it hurts me there is someone hurting the same way," she said. "There's another daughter out there, another sister or brother who just wants justice."
Channel 3 reached out to the police department.
It has not provided any new information on the case over the past few days.
However, Kuo was told that investigators are following multiple important leads. She believes an arrest is coming.
