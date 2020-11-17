MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School is moving to full remote learning as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.
Students will remote learn through Wednesday, Nov. 25, the school reported.
In the full remote model, students will follow the same schedule as the hybrid model except students are online with teachers at the times they would have been at Manchester High School.
The hybrid model will begin again after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
More information can be found on the Manchester Public Schools website here.
