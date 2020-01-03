MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester High School was put into “secure mode” on Friday morning.
School officials said there was information that someone who may not have been authorized made their way into the building.
Security footage was reviewed and determined that was not the case.
During that time, classes continued, but no one was allowed in or out of the school.
After the footage was reviewed, the secure mode was lifted a short time later.
No additional information has been released at this time.
