MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A hotel standoff in Manchester ended with the suspect surrendering to police.
Jordan Pappalardo, 26, of Manchester, NH, was staying at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Slater St. in Manchester, CT.
Police said they made contact with Pappalardo around 10:30 p.m. on Monday because he reportedly had an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire.
They were tipped off to the suspect's whereabouts by a third party.
When police made contact with Pappalardo, they said the suspect told them that he had a gun and threatened to shoot officers.
Police set up a perimeter and area rooms were evacuated.
Negotiators were brought in to communicate with Pappalardo. They said they established contact with him and a 20-year-old woman who was also in his room.
After three hours of negotiations, Pappalardo willingly surrendered.
He was taken into custody without further incident. The woman who was with him was secured and evaluated.
Pappalardo was charged with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree threatening, interfering with police and being a fugitive from justice.
He is being held on bonds totalling $400,000.
Pappalardo is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday morning.
