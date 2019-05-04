MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday for injuring a man with a bottle during an argument.
Manchester police arrested 22-year-old Makenzie Boudreau after police said she struck a man in the head with a bottle.
Police also arrested 46-year-old Jackeno Oliphant on assault charges and breach of peace charges.
Upon arrival, police said the male victim in the argument between Boudreau and Oliphant was bleeding from his head.
The victim was taken to Hartford hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Boudreau was arrested on charges of assault, conspiracy to commit assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace.
Both Boudreau and Oliphant are being held on a $100,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on May 6th, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.