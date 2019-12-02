MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester Police arrested a man they said fired a gun at the ceiling in a home during an argument last Sunday.
Police arrested 25-year-old Manchester resident, Jahmar Harris after police were called to a home on Delmont Street for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, Harris fled the scene, but police said he fired one round from a gun into the ceiling on the first floor.
No one was injured, police said.
Harris was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal possession of a firearm, and threatening. Harris is being held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned in court on Monday.
