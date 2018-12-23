MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester Police arrested a man for sexual assault on Sunday after police said he turned himself in.
Police arrested 31-year-old Bristen Gilmore for first degree sexual assault.
Police said Gilmore violently assaulted a 41-year-old Manchester woman on December 7th, and forced himself on her.
Gilmore is being held on a $450,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on January 24th, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.