State Police lights
WFSB file

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash that closed lanes on Interstate 84 westbound in East Hartford Wednesday left a man dead.

State police said the crash happened in the area of exit 54 around 8 a.m.

Troopers identified the victim as Blake Burrows, 27, of Manchester.

According to state police, a driver was traveling on I-84 west east of exit 55 in the left/center lane of four. 

Burrows was directly behind the driver in his own vehicle.

For reasons unknown, troopers said Burrows struck the rear of the first driver's vehicle.

Burrows was killed as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the involved vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.