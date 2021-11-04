EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash that closed lanes on Interstate 84 westbound in East Hartford Wednesday left a man dead.
State police said the crash happened in the area of exit 54 around 8 a.m.
Troopers identified the victim as Blake Burrows, 27, of Manchester.
According to state police, a driver was traveling on I-84 west east of exit 55 in the left/center lane of four.
Burrows was directly behind the driver in his own vehicle.
For reasons unknown, troopers said Burrows struck the rear of the first driver's vehicle.
Burrows was killed as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both of the involved vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.
