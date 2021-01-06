MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A Manchester man is on a mission to help a loved one find a kidney donor.
Gary Steen has made it his New Year’s resolution, and is going to great lengths to try and make it happen.
Steen is an emergency roadside driver with AAA, and has worked with them for seven years.
“I love working with the public,” he said. “I consider myself being a 'roadside angel.' I go out and help people out.”
Helping others is what Steen does best, and he’ll go to great lengths to make sure he can make a difference in the lives of others.
His stepdaughter Ashley Chapman has Jeune Syndrome, which is a rare condition that affects the bones. It’s taken a toll on Chapman’s kidneys.
“I’m tired all the time. And it’s just different from what I’m used to,” she explained.
Chapman has to go in for dialysis three times a week.
“I’m used to being more active, having a part time jobs, you know. Just walking my dogs,” Chapman said.
Seeing the toll Jeune Syndrome has taken on Chapman has inspired Steen to do whatever it takes to help find her a new kidney.
With permission, he’s putting out the word wherever he can, distributing flyers.
“I go to different gas stations, I go to different stores that let me put them in the windows, bulletin boards,” Steen said.
For months, he’s been posting flyers on social media and spreading the word in parking lots.
He was also inspired by State Rep. Jeff Currey’s journey to finding a kidney donor.
“Ashley Chapman is one of the strongest young women that I know. And she’s not afraid of surgery, she’s not afraid of anything. She just wants to be a normal person and live her normal life,” Steen said.
“I’m scared, but I’m ready for it,” Chapman said.
Steen, the roadside angel, said he won’t stop until he finds Chapman her angel.
A donor does not need to have the same blood type as Ashley.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an organ donor, contact the Yale Transplant Referral Department at 1-866-yaletxp.
