MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Eastern Connecticut Health Network announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital have been cancelled, effective Thursday.
The healthcare network said due to the lack of supply of the vaccine, both hospitals had to cancelled first and second dose appointments that were scheduled in VAMS.
All vaccine appointments that were scheduled on and after Thursday, February 4 at both locations are cancelled.
This is a temporary pause on the vaccine clinic operations.
ECHN said anyone who received a first dose already at Manchester or Rockville Hospital should arrive for their second dose appointment as recorded on their vaccination card to the same location.
Anyone who is impacted by the cancellations should return to the VAMS website to find another clinic location to schedule their vaccine appointments.
