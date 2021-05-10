MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A woman from Manchester charged with the death of her son faced a judge on Monday.

Alesha Cain, 30, was arraigned for the death of her 3-year-old son, who died last November.

Her bond was set at $650,000.

Family members who were at court identified the child as Bravion Cruz.

They were there in support of Bravion's father.

Cain was taken into custody on Friday.

She was charged with first-degree manslaughter, assault, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to a person.

On Nov. 26, 2020 police said they responded to reports of an unresponsive child at an apartment on Oakland Street.

When they got there, officers said they immediately tried to save the boy.

He was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford where he was pronounced dead.

Police said his cause of death was listed as blunt injuries to the head.

If convicted, the manslaughter charge alone carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.