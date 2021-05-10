MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A woman from Manchester charged with the death of her son is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

Alesha Cain, 30, is accused of killing her 3-year-old son last November.

She was taken into custody on Friday.

Manchester mother accused in 3-year-old's death A Manchester mother is facing charges following her 3-year-old’s death last November.

Cain was charged with first-degree manslaughter, assault, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to a person.

On Nov. 26, 2020 police said they responded to reports of an unresponsive child at an apartment on Oakland Street.

When they got there, officers said they immediately tried to save the boy.

He was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford where he was pronounced dead.

Police said his cause of death was listed as blunt injuries to the head.

As of Monday morning, Cain was being held on a $650,000 bond.

If convicted, the manslaughter charge alone carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.