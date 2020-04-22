MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are so many aspects of life and business that have been overwhelmed in dealing with the spread of the virus.
Funeral homes around the country have needed to find way of dealing with an increased number of people passing away.
In Manchester, one funeral home has upset some of its residential neighbors.
The owners of Holmes-Watkins Funeral home have brought a refrigeration unit on their property a couple weeks ago to help deal with the overwhelming volume of deaths due to the virus.
The unit needed extra power, so the home, and the city of Manchester, worked to add a temporary power pole. The unit blends in visually, but the noise bothers some neighbors.
“You can hear it and you can hear it on our bedroom all night,” said Lynda Brown.
Manchester Town Manager Scott Shanley says the plan for the refrigeration unit was well thought out and done by the books.
“Our building inspector office, the electrical inspector, and the zone officer all worked with the funeral home to properly locate the facility, the trailer,” Shanley said.
“I empathize with them that they have a lot of bodies, but I don’t empathize with them enough to feel bad. I don’t think it’s appropriate to be in a residential neighborhood,” Brown said.
The Holmes family sold the business a couple of years ago and Brown says part of the problem is the new owners are not local.
“I don’t believe the Holmes’ would have ever done this. If they had, I believe they would have come and told us ahead of time,” Brown said.
The funeral home owners, Glenn Blumenstein and Brian Romanowski of Windsor were not available for comment, however, the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association released a statement saying, “It has not been unusual for funeral homes in Connecticut and other hard-hit states across the U.S. to add temporary refrigeration storage units to accommodate the surge of decedents. As at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester, funeral directors are working with their local municipalities and other key agencies to comply with safety and health requirements.”
The funeral home says the refrigeration unit it temporary, but there is no end date at this time for it’s services.
