MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The Manchester Board of Directors are meeting to vote on a ‘community protection resolution.'
Officials want to urge state lawmakers to do something about the increase in car thefts in the town and across the state.
Manchester police say a recent car theft happened in a residential neighborhood Saturday afternoon, and one of the suspects had a gun.
It happened on Hillcrest Road around 5 p.m.
Police say two cars involved in the incident have been recovered, but they’re still looking for the suspects.
Manchester police stats show motor vehicle thefts increased from 2019 to 2020, and is on par to be higher in 2021.
Manchester Director Brian Marois said the ‘community protection resolution’ is a message to the legislature urging them to listen and protect their constituents from these crimes.
“It’s frightening to a lot of people. Another neighbor, right down the road were home, and their garage door was open, and they looked around the corner and they see two people in their garage, rummaging through their car. So, it’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating to people and I think people want a change,” Marois said.
The Manchester Board of Directors meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the resolution.
Glastonbury town council will be also be discussing the issue Tuesday night.
