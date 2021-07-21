MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester have issued a warning to residents as the city sees a recent rise in car break-ins.
According to Manchester Police, officers have responded to 28 reports within the last two weeks of vehicles that have been burglarized.
Further investigation revealed that a total of 45 vehicles were impacted.
Investigators are cautioning residents not to approach anyone that may be breaking into your or someone else's vehicle.
They say there have been instances throughout the region where people have confronted suspects.
In some cases, these perpetrators have displayed or used firearms.
Police are asking those that witness a vehicle being burglarized to not approach the suspects, and instead dial 911.
