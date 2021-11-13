MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester Police responded to St. Bridget School early last month on a report that a car with a one-year-old was stolen. Officers searched the area for the car.
While police were conducting their search, the suspect stopped on a nearby street leaving the child in the car seat on the side of the road. The suspect then ran from the scene. Officers quickly found the one-year-old and returned the child to his mother.
Police continued looking for the stolen car. Officers pursued the car on I-384 West and I-84 West. Then, a tire deflation device was used by officers. The suspect swerved to miss the device and continued driving.
The car was later found that day on a side street in Manchester. A K-9 search led officers to an address nearby. However, they still could not locate the suspect.
The investigation was turned over to detectives with the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit. Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage, finding witnesses, and collecting DNA evidence.
Police identified the suspect as a fifteen-year-old from Manchester who had a history of car thefts and other crimes. His name is not being released due to his age.
Yesterday, the fifteen-year-old was arrested and send to Hartford Juvenile Detention. He was charged with larceny, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and other motor vehicle charges.
