MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An investigation into what led up to the death of a 13-year-old girl in Manchester continued Monday.

Zaniya Wright’s body was found June 18 in a common area of an apartment building on Olcott Street.

Over the weekend, officials revealed that she was strangled.

Police encouraged anyone with any information to contact investigators.

Zaniya’s family said she was being bullied at school and they fear that may have had something to do with her death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the teen died from compression to the neck.

As a result, the 7th grader’s death was ruled a homicide. Police said they have been trying to figure out who’s responsible. At this point, they have not made any arrests.

Zaniya’s mother reported her missing on June 17.

About 12 hours later, police said they found her body in the basement of the apartment complex.

A family friend who did not want to appear on camera told Channel 3 that the family knows a boy who lives there. However, they’re not sure if he had anything to do with Zaniya’s death.

“I don’t know him, but she trusted this person and I kind of feel this is the person who had something to do with it,” the friend said.

Police said they are questioning those who saw Zaniya before she went missing.

Grief counselors were available to Manchester students on Friday and Saturday.

A GoFundMe website was created to help with Zaniya’s funeral costs. A link can be found here.

Anyone with any information about what happened should contact Manchester police.