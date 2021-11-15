MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Manchester.
Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Daniel Laffin of Ellington.
They said the happened around 4:20 p.m. on Buckland Street.
Police said Laffin was traveling down the I-84 east HOV ramp in his pickup truck when he collided with another vehicle.
Laffin continued down the ramp and through the Buckland Street intersection and collided with a concrete wall.
First responders said they administered emergency medical care to the driver of the pickup at the scene.
Laffin was then taken to Hartford Hospital, where he later died.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The eastbound side of Buckland Street by the I-84 HOV on/off ramps was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manchester police Officer Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.
