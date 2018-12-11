MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Officers were at a convenience store in Manchester overnight for a robbery investigation.
It happened just before 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Channel 3's cameras were rolling as police were at the Xtra Mart on Buckland Street early Tuesday morning.
Police said money and cigarettes were taken by a male suspect who fled on foot toward the movie theatre on Redstone Road.
A perimeter was established by responding officers and a K9 unit was brought in to help track the suspect.
However, police believe the suspect had a vehicle in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
