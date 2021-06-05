MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before noon on Saturday.
It happened at a home on Carver Lane.
The victim has been identified as a 68-year-old man who was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.