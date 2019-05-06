MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police are investigating a suspicious message that was found on a computer at a local church Monday morning.
The message was found on a computer that was left on at St. Bridget Church on Main Street.
Police said the message said "if you are reading this, get out NOW."
The building was searched by police and K9s. Nothing suspicious was found.
Police said they are “taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the school community.”
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 645-5510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.