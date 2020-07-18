MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are looking into an armed car jacking that happened Friday night.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea, officers received reports around 9:30 p.m. that three people had stolen a vehicle from the parking lot of Sam's Food Store, located on Middle Turnpike East.
One of the individuals in question police say threatened the driver with a firearm.
No one was injured during the incident.
Lt. Shea says that the stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied in the city of Hartford.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.
