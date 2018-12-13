MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police said they are investigating a robbery that could be connected to a rollover crash in Hartford.
The Xtra Mart at 404 Hartford Rd. in Manchester was robbed around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.
Manchester officers are now investigating to see if the robbery is connected to a rollover crash that happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Owen Street in Hartford.
Hartford, Manchester and Windsor police all responded to that scene.
An ambulance was seen pulling away from the rollover crash when Eyewitness News first arrived on scene.
The car that rolled over was described as an older model silver Toyota Camry.
There's no word on how many people were inside or if anyone was hurt.
Around 5 a.m., a wrecker loaded the car onto its flat bed.
Police were seen taking photos and using their flashlights to investigate the crash.
The intersection of Farmington Avenue and Owen Street was closed to traffic, but has since reopened.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.