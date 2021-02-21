MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are investigating after two vehicles were stolen over the weekend.
Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea says that both thefts occurred on Saturday.
The first vehicle was parked at the Sunoco station on Hartford when it was stolen.
The vehicle was left unattended and the engine was running.
The other theft occurred at a residence on Wells Street.
Lt. Shea said that the vehicle was believed to have been taken by someone who had just cleared snow from a residence.
Both vehicle thefts remain under investigation.
