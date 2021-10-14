MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester Police are looking for information about an arson case under investigation.
Police said on Wednesday, October 13, in the early morning hours, an unknown person broke into a Manchester home and poured gasoline and lighter fluid throughout the first floor.
The suspect then started a fire that endangered three residents including a teenager and a toddler, according to police.
This unknown person used a 5-quart Pennzoil container, to pour out the gasoline and lighter fluid. Investigators believe they may have filled this container with gasoline from a gas station in the area.
If you have any information about this fire, or someone filling a yellow 5-quart container at a local gas station, please contact Detective Claire Hearn at (860) 645-5549.
