MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several shootings.
According to police, the shootings happened in the Oxford Street area and had been happening since last Thursday.
Officers did not identify the suspect; however, they confirmed that a firearm was recovered.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
Channel 3 spoke with a Manchester family after their home was riddled with bullet holes. They said they had no idea why they were targeted.
Police said they expect to release more information later in the day on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.