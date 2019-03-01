MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A Manchester police officer has been placed on leave after being arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident.
Jason Wagner, 40, was arrested by Manchester Police on Friday for the incident that occurred in July 2018.
Manchester Police said they became aware of the domestic violence in January.
On January 23, Wagner was placed on administrative leave with pay while an investigation was conducted.
On Friday, Wagner was charged with unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.
He was released on a $5,000 bond.
Manchester Police Department said Wagner has been an officer with the department since May 2002.
The department is also conducting an internal investigation into Wagner’s conduct.
No additional information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.