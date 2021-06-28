MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester police identified a man who was killed when a car crashed into a home and caused a fire in Manchester.
Angel DeArce, 20, of Manchester, died when he drove the car into the home on Center Street around 2:45 a.m. on June 24, according to Manchester police.
Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea said that speed appeared to have been a factor and that DeArce is believed to have been the driver.
Police said DeArce was traveling eastbound on Center Street and crossed over the double yellow line and through a fence and trees before hitting the home.
The house was an apartment building that has six units.
All occupants of the house were able to safely make it out.
Seven adults and seven children were forced out by the flames and assisted by the American Red Cross.
"Heavy fire damage in and out," said Chief Daniel French, Manchester Fire Department. "[It] was a defensive operation early on because of the volume fire. We were able to get in there with the help of our guys and some aid from and East Hartford fire."
Video from a neighbor showed large flames.
The building is uninhabitable due to extensive damage, fire officials said.
All day long, passersby stopped to check out the scene, even some former residents of the building came by to see the damage for themselves.
"I had my daughter here. Great memories, great neighbors, and I’m so sad," Manchester resident Dais Ruiz said.
Manchester police continue to seek witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5560.
