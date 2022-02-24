MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured.
According to police, officers were called to a scene at 427 Hartford Rd. in Manchester around 2:06 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers said they located the victim, a 54-year-old man from Manchester, on the ground in the parking lot of a Mobil gas station.
The 54-year-old man sustained a gun shot wound to the hip. Officers immediately began to provide medical aid.
The victim told officers that while he was fueling his vehicle, a dark-colored sedan pulled into the parking lot. A suspect got out of the sedan with a gun, ran up to the victim, and demanded money.
Police said the victim attempted to run away and was shot as he ran. He reported that the suspect fled in the sedan in an unknown direction.
The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital in stable condition.
Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit responded. They continue to look into the incident.
Transported to Hartford Hospital. Manchester Hospital is less than 2 miles from that spot.
