MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are looking for the person involved in an armed robbery Friday night.
It happened around 10 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Buckland Hills Drive.
Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea says the victim may have been targeted since he knew the suspect.
A woman was present with the suspect and the victim at the time the robbery occurred.
No one was injured. A description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.
Shea added that this is believed to have been an isolated incident.
Police continue to investigate.
