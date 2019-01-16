MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Manchester police released a wanted posted on Tuesday night for 33-year-old Marvin Argueta-Recinos.
According to police, Argueta-Recinos is believed to have fled after a confession was provided to Manchester Police detectives.
Police believe he may be in Manchester, East Hartford, or California using a different name.
Argueta-Recinos is also believed to have ties to El Salvador.
He is wanted for 2nd degree sexual assault, 4th degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
