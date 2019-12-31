MANCHESTER (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen Dec. 29.
According to police, 15-year-old Dylan Mancuso was last seen Sunday.
He is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 180 pounds. Mancuso has black hair and brown eyes.
Mancuso was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a blue t-shirt with a design on the front and blue jeans with black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5565.
