MANCHESTER (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are looking for a man they believe was involved in a shots fired incident on Nov. 24.
According to police, officers were dispatched to 14 Delmont St. for a report of shots fire.
When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect, 25 year old Jahmar Harris out of Manchester, fired a single round inside of the residence after an argument.
Police said detectives located a single casing at the scene and evidence of a round being fired into a ceiling on the first floor.
There were no injuries as a result of this incident. Harris reportedly fled the scene in possession of the firearm used in this crime.
Police have a warrant for the arrest of Harris and as of today, he remains at large.
Police consider Harris to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tomasz Kaczerski at (860) 645-5546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.