MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two juveniles are in custody and police are searching for another two that were involved in a car break-in Saturday.
It all unfolded around 12:20 in the morning in the area of Pioneer Circle.
Investigators had responded there after a resident called saying they saw three men breaking into a car.
The suspects took off when the caller interrupted their burglary attempt and fled the area in a white SUV.
Minutes later, officers witnessed a white Mazda CX-9 driving along West Center Street at a high rate of speed and without their headlights on, but did not go after it.
Shortly after, police received a report of a car speeding through the parking lot of 150 Pine Street, where it struck a fence.
A witness said they saw four juveniles hop out of the car and flee the area on foot.
It was later determined that the car was the same vehicle involved in the vehicle break-in earlier in the morning. Investigators found that the car had been stolen from a residence on South Hawthorne Street back on September 2.
Police said the car had been stolen sometime during the overnight hours and that the car had been unlocked, with the keys inside.
Investigators seized drug paraphernalia, a vehicle window punch, and a pocket knife, which bared a resemblance to a firearm, from the stolen vehicle.
Two juveniles that matched the description of two of the suspects from the break-in in the area of Pioneer Circle were found on Center Street.
A foot chase ensued with one of the suspects after they took off amid a conversation with police.
Authorities eventually caught up to the suspect after chasing the juvenile through various yards. The other juvenile was taken into custody as well.
Both suspects were charged with first degree larceny, third degree burglary, and possession of burglary tools.
On top of those charges, the suspect that engaged police in a foot pursuit was charged with interfering with an officer, while the other suspect was slapped with various drug-related offenses.
Investigators are still searching for the other two suspects. One was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, while the other was dressed in all black clothing.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.
