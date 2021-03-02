MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police are looking for a man accused in a shooting that happened just after midnight Sunday.
The shooting happened on Maple Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police were able to identify the alleged shooter as 32-year-old Corey Jenkins, of Manchester.
According to police, Jenkins has been in communication with police, but it is unclear where he is located. Police believe he could be trying to flee the state.
Jenkins should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.
