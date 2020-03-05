MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on sexual assault charges is being sought by police in Manchester.
Police released a wanted poster for 68-year-old Lawrence Nolet.
They said there are two warrants out for his arrest that will charge him with risk of injury to a minor, fourth-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault.
They believe he is somewhere in the downtown area of Manchester.
Nolet was described as standing 6 feet tall and having gray hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
