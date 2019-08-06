MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two men implied they had a weapon when they tried to rob a woman of her car keys in Manchester, according to police.
Officers said it happened at the Stop & Shop on West Middle Turnpike around 11:10 p.m. on Monday.
They said two unidentified men forcefully asked the woman, who was holding a baby, for her vehicle keys.
Though they implied they had a gun, no weapon was seen.
Police reported that the men never followed through with the demand for the keys for some reason.
They are working to review surveillance footage.
No other details were released.
