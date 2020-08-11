MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl from Manchester was reported missing.
According to Manchester police, 14-year-old Lexus Semidey has been missing since around 11 p.m. on Monday.
They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes, She stands 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.
