MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for armed robbery suspects that hit three gas stations in Manchester.
According to police, they first responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Adams Street on Tuesday just after 10 p.m.
The suspect was reported to have been armed with a gun.
Money was taken before the suspect fled on foot.
The clerk described the suspect as being a man who stood about 5'7" tall. He wore all black clothing with a black hooded sweatshirt that may have had "Central Connecticut State University" on its chest pocket.
Then, around 3:20 a.m. police said they responded to the Mobil Gas Station on Hartford Road. An armed robbery was also reported there.
The suspect was described as wearing a yellow jacket and a greet hat.
He also had a gun, took money and fled.
The third robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. at the Xtra Mart gas station on Buckland Street.
The suspect in this case is believed to be the same one who robbed the Mobil Gas Station on Hartford Road, according to police.
In this case, however, he was armed with a knife.
Police said he fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly an older model Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call Sgt. Marc Hughes at 860-645-5541 or Manchester police directly at 860-645-5510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.