MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Manchester with a 9-year-old child sleeping inside.
Police said they received the report about it around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They said the vehicle was taken from the Shell Gas Station on Hartford Road.
The child had fallen asleep in the back seat and woke up to find the suspect behind the wheel.
When she realized the driver was not her mother, she began to cry, police said.
When the suspect realized a child was in the vehicle, the suspect pulled over and fled in another vehicle.
The child ran back to the Shell station and reunited with her mother before police arrived.
The stolen vehicle was found parked on the entrance ramp to Interstate 384, about a quarter mile away from the gas station.
Police said surveillance video showed the theft and the vehicle in which the suspect later fled. They described it as a 4-door sedan that pulled up to the victim's running vehicle.
A passenger left the sedan and got into the victim's vehicle. Both vehicles then sped off.
The suspect was described as a teenager who wore grey shorts, a navy blue shirt and a black mask.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Manchester detectives at 860-645-5500.
(1) comment
If only they didn't leave their keys in the car.....that's the real issue, stop that and "problem solved". We call that the idiots solution.
