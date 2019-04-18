MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A young girl battling several medical conditions has a love for the men and women in blue.
Today in Manchester, the city’s finest gave her a day she’ll always remember.
Emerson Oliveri loves to laugh.
“Honestly, one of the happiest 11-year-olds, which is amazing,” said Joshua Oliveri, Emerson’s father.
The eleven-year-old from New Jersey is also a fighter, who loves officers, which is fitting since her dad is one.
At birth, doctors discovered Emerson had a hole in her diaphragm.
She's undergone countless surgeries, including on her diaphragm.
She's facing another major surgery, this time for her chest.
Manchester police caught wind the out-of-state family would be in town for a web series, Highlight Law Enforcement, so it decided to surprise her.
“I saw a hat, I was like, ‘wait, now what’s happening,’” Emerson said.
The department surprised her by swearing her in as an honorary officer.
Chief Bill Darby proudly sat by the newbie in awe of her strength and gentle manner.
“We had a uniform made up for her. We have her hat over there. We have her i.d. card,” said Darby.
""She's smart. She's athletic and she can overcome any obstacle in front of her," Darby said.
Channel 3 followed them downstairs as Emerson got to check out the squad cars.
“You have a mic. You wear this so people can hear you talking,” Darby told Emerson.
The giggles and smiles continued with one final pep talk.
“You made it this far, right? Let’s go to the end,” Darby said.
The blue family clearly goes beyond state lines.
