MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are warning homeowners to be especially careful right now after a huge surge in car break-ins.
Investigators say the pandemic is part of the problem, but they say there is another factor that might surprise people.
Police in Manchester are dealing with an almost inconceivable spike in car thefts and burglaries. The number of those kinds of crimes more than doubled between 2019 and 2020.
“We are frustrated that these crimes are increasing in this town because we are trying to do everything we can to prevent these crimes,” said Lt. Ryan Shea, Manchester Police Department.
Lt. Ryan Shea believes part of the problem is that some young offenders are continuously committing these types of crimes without receiving significant penalties.
“I just think we need to take a serious look at how we are dealing with juveniles committing crimes, how we are dealing with the juvenile justice system, and try to come up with a better solution,” Lt. Shea said.
In 2007, the minimum age to be tried as an adult was raised to 18-years-old and the state has taken steps to avoid detaining teens for non-violent crimes.
Lt. Shea says those decisions aren’t necessarily wrong, but they have consequences.
“When we see repeat offenders stealing cars, burglarizing cars, that certainly is an indicator that maybe there is a serious look that needs to be taken on what the changes to the juvenile system have done,” Lt. Shea said.
In the meantime, Lt. Shea says Manchester police officers are taking steps to try and curb car related crimes, but there is no easy fix. He says now more than ever, people need to be smart to protect their property.
“If we take the steps to lock our vehicles, to not leave a running vehicle unattended, we can prevent a lot of these stolen vehicles,” Lt. Shea said.
